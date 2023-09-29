The No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0), with the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the nation, will visit the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) and their 19th-ranked scoring offense, on Friday, September 29, 2023. The Utes are 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Utah matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Utah Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 44.5 -165 +135 FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 45.5 -154 +128

Week 5 Odds

Oregon State vs. Utah Betting Trends

Oregon State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Utah has won two games against the spread this year.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Pac-12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

