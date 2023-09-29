Oregon State vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
The No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0), with the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the nation, will visit the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) and their 19th-ranked scoring offense, on Friday, September 29, 2023. The Utes are 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Utah matchup in this article.
Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Oregon State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-3)
|44.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|45.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Oregon State vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Oregon State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Utah has won two games against the spread this year.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.