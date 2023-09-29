The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) take the 19th-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0), who have the No. 6 scoring defense, on Friday, September 29, 2023. The Beavers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Oregon State is averaging 459.5 yards per game on offense (26th in the FBS), and rank 43rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 324.8 yards allowed per game. Utah ranks 97th in the FBS with 22.3 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks sixth-best by surrendering only 9.5 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Oregon State vs Utah Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -3.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Oregon State vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Oregon State has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Oregon State has gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Oregon State has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Bet on Oregon State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has recorded 828 yards (207.0 ypg) on 59-of-102 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 99 rushing yards (24.8 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 432 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 37 times for 253 yards (63.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 235 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 32 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 217 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Velling has hauled in seven catches for 87 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Isaac Hodgins paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and six tackles.

So far Easton Mascarenas leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 22 tackles and one interception this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.