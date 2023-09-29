In Polk County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Central High School at West Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas High School at Woodburn High School