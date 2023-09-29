Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Polk County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Central High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas High School at Woodburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
