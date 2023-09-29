If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Tillamook County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Tillamook County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Nestucca High School at Knappa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Astoria, OR
    • Conference: 2A Northwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tillamook High School at Seaside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Seaside, OR
    • Conference: 4A Cowapa
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

