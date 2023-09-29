Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Ty France At The Plate

France has 32 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .251.

In 60.0% of his 155 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 155), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.1% of his games this season, France has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (38.7%), including 16 multi-run games (10.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 76 .261 AVG .242 .344 OBP .329 .407 SLG .322 25 XBH 18 8 HR 3 32 RBI 25 57/20 K/BB 60/22 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings