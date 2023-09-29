If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Umatilla County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    McLoughlin High School at Umatilla High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Umatilla, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pendleton High School at Madras High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Madras, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverside High School at Stanfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Stanfield, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grant Union High School at Weston-McEwen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Athena, OR
    • Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

