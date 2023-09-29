If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Umatilla County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

McLoughlin High School at Umatilla High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 29

6:50 PM PT on September 29 Location: Umatilla, OR

Umatilla, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Pendleton High School at Madras High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Madras, OR

Madras, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Stanfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Stanfield, OR

Stanfield, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant Union High School at Weston-McEwen High School