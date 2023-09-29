If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Union County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Powder Valley High School at Imbler High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 29

2:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Imbler, OR

Imbler, OR Conference: 1A Old Oregon

1A Old Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cove High School