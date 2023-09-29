Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Wallowa County, Oregon, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Jordan Valley High School at Joseph Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Joseph, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.