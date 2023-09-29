Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Washington County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Oregon City High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Tigard, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeridge High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warrenton High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southridge High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Corbett High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 2:50 PM PT on September 30
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
