There is high school football action in Washington County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Oregon City High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Tigard, OR

Conference: 6A Three Rivers

How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Conference: 6A Pacific

How to Stream: Watch Here

Century High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Sherwood, OR

Conference: 6A Pacific

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeridge High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Tualatin, OR

Conference: 6A Three Rivers

How to Stream: Watch Here

Warrenton High School at Valley Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Southridge High School at Canby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Canby, OR

Canby, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Corbett High School at Gaston High School