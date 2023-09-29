The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.

    • Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Willamina High School at Colton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Colton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newport High School at Amity High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Amity, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rainier Jr/Sr High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Yamhill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Dayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Dayton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McMinnville High School at Newberg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Newberg, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

