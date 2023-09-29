Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Willamina High School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newport High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rainier Jr/Sr High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMinnville High School at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
