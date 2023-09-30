J.P. Crawford -- slugging .600 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (94 of 143), with more than one hit 38 times (26.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 66 of 143 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 69 .280 AVG .251 .394 OBP .367 .451 SLG .426 27 XBH 26 9 HR 10 35 RBI 30 63/50 K/BB 62/44 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings