After batting .231 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .248 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (50 of 100), with more than one hit 20 times (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (29.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (9.0%).
  • He has scored in 36 games this year (36.0%), including 11 multi-run games (11.0%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 47
.242 AVG .254
.304 OBP .310
.339 SLG .345
12 XBH 9
2 HR 2
17 RBI 23
49/15 K/BB 31/12
5 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Rangers are sending Heaney (10-6) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.
  • In 33 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
