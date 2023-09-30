Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (87-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-8) for the Mariners and Andrew Heaney (10-6) for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 62, or 58.5%, of those games.

Seattle is 40-28 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 756 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule