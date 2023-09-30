Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to find success against Andrew Heaney when he takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 209 total home runs.

Seattle's .414 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Mariners are 20th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (756 total runs).

The Mariners are 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.190).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Castillo is trying to pick up his 19th quality start of the season.

Castillo will try to last five or more innings for his 33rd straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has had nine appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.