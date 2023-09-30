When the Texas Rangers (89-71) match up with the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +115 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Mariners and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-140), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 62 (58.5%) of those contests.

The Mariners have a record of 40-28 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (58.8% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 4-1 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 21 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+240) Sam Haggerty 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+300) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.