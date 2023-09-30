Michigan vs. Nebraska: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2), boasting the sixth-ranked run offense in the country, will take the field against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) and the 14th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Wolverines are heavily favored, by 17.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Michigan vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-17.5)
|40
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-17.5)
|40.5
|-1250
|+740
Michigan vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
- Nebraska has won two games against the spread this year.
Michigan & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|To Win the Big Ten
|+160
|Bet $100 to win $160
|Nebraska
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
