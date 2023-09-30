The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers take the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 5 that should be of interest to fans in Oregon.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 10 Utah Utes at No. 19 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-4)

Portland State Vikings at Montana State Bobcats

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-27.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!