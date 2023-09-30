Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:41 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers take the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 5 that should be of interest to fans in Oregon.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
No. 10 Utah Utes at No. 19 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-4)
Portland State Vikings at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-27.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.