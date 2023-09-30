Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) face the Stanford Cardinal (1-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 45, Stanford 13

Oregon 45, Stanford 13 Oregon has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Stanford has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cardinal have played as an underdog of +1600 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Ducks a 99.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (-27.5)



Oregon (-27.5) Oregon has three wins in three games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2023 Stanford has two wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Stanford has played two games with a combined score higher than 60.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 60.5 is 16 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (54 points per game) and Stanford (22.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 69.2 69.5 68.5 Implied Total AVG 45.7 50 37 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 60.5 62 Implied Total AVG 37.3 35.5 39 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

