Oregon vs. Stanford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our computer model predicts the Oregon Ducks will defeat the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, September 30 at 6:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Stanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Oregon vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Stanford (+27.5)
|Under (60.5)
|Oregon 35, Stanford 23
Oregon Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 99.0% chance to win.
- Against the spread, the Ducks are 3-0-0 this year.
- In games they have played as 27.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- None of the Ducks' three games has gone over the point total this season.
- Oregon games average 69.2 total points per game this season, 8.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Stanford Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinal have a 5.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Cardinal is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Stanford is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs.
- In Cardinal four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- The average point total for Stanford this year is 0.8 points higher than this game's over/under.
Ducks vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oregon
|54.0
|13.3
|59.3
|7.7
|38.0
|30.0
|Stanford
|22.5
|32.8
|21.5
|25.5
|23.5
|40.0
