Our computer model predicts the Oregon Ducks will defeat the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, September 30 at 6:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Stanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+27.5) Under (60.5) Oregon 35, Stanford 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon vs. Stanford? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 99.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Ducks are 3-0-0 this year.

In games they have played as 27.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

None of the Ducks' three games has gone over the point total this season.

Oregon games average 69.2 total points per game this season, 8.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinal have a 5.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinal is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Stanford is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs.

In Cardinal four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for Stanford this year is 0.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 54.0 13.3 59.3 7.7 38.0 30.0 Stanford 22.5 32.8 21.5 25.5 23.5 40.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.