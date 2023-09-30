The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Stanford Cardinal (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Stanford Stadium.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking second-best in total offense (570.8 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (264.0 yards allowed per game). Stanford has been sputtering defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 32.8 points given up per game. It has been better on offense, generating 22.5 points per contest (96th-ranked).

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Oregon vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Oregon Stanford 570.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.0 (91st) 264.0 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.0 (109th) 227.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.8 (56th) 343.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.3 (98th) 1 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has racked up 1,169 yards (292.3 ypg) on 104-of-131 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 69 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 305 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 114 yards (28.5 per game).

Jordan James has piled up 209 yards on 28 attempts, scoring six times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 418 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 35 targets) with five touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 203 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 14 catches have yielded 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has thrown for 534 yards on 59.2% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 60 yards .

Casey Filkins is his team's leading rusher with 24 carries for 184 yards, or 46.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

E.J. Smith has run for 135 yards across 19 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek has hauled in 227 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Elic Ayomanor has racked up 168 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Mudia Reuben has racked up 108 reciving yards (27.0 ypg) this season.

