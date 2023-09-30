The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) will square off against the Stanford Cardinal (1-3) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are currently heavy, 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 61.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Stanford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Stanford, California
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium

Oregon vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-27.5) 61.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-27.5) 61.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • Oregon has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.
  • The Ducks have been favored by 27.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Stanford has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinal have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Pac-12 +260 Bet $100 to win $260

