Oregon vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) will square off against the Stanford Cardinal (1-3) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are currently heavy, 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 61.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Stanford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
Oregon vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-27.5)
|61.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-27.5)
|61.5
|-4000
|+1400
Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 27.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Stanford has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+260
|Bet $100 to win $260
