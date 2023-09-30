The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) will square off against the Stanford Cardinal (1-3) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are currently heavy, 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 61.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Stanford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Oregon has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 27.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Stanford has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Pac-12 +260 Bet $100 to win $260

