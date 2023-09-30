Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-0) when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Oregon is favored by 27.5 points. The total has been set at 61.5 points for this matchup.

Oregon has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in total offense (570.8 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (264.0 yards allowed per game). Stanford ranks 96th in points per game (22.5), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 32.8 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs Stanford Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -27.5 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -10000 +1600

Looking to place a bet on Oregon vs. Stanford? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon's ATS record is 3-0-0 this season.

The Ducks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

None of Oregon's three games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Oregon has played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Ducks have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Oregon to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 1,169 yards (292.3 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 79.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 69 rushing yards on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 37 times for 305 yards (76.3 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 15 passes for 114 yards.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 209 yards (52.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 25 receptions for 418 yards (104.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 203 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 14 grabs have yielded 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Burch paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Oregon's tackle leader, Tysheem Johnson, has 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Khyree Jackson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.