The Montana State Bobcats should come out on top in their matchup against the Portland State Vikings at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Portland State vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana State (-17.0) 69.5 Montana State 43, Portland State 26

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings went 4-6-0 ATS last year.

Last season, six Vikings games went over the point total.

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Vikings vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 44.0 15.0 60.0 20.0 28.0 10.0 Portland State 43.5 33.3 75.0 10.5 12.0 56.0

