The Montana State Bobcats (3-1) square off against a fellow Big Sky foe when they visit the Portland State Vikings (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.

Montana State has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (44.0 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.0 points allowed per game). Portland State ranks 53rd with 364.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 55th with 340.8 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Portland State vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Portland State vs. Montana State Key Statistics

Portland State Montana State 364.8 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517.0 (2nd) 340.8 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (41st) 231.8 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (1st) 133.0 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.5 (71st) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere leads Portland State with 394 yards on 41-of-71 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 194 rushing yards (48.5 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quincy Craig, has carried the ball 38 times for 247 yards (61.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 123 receiving yards (30.8 per game) on 11 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Jobadiah Malary has run for 196 yards across 27 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Jermaine Braddock has racked up 108 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Nate Bennett's eight receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 69 yards (17.3 ypg).

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has been a dual threat for Montana State so far this season. He has 418 passing yards, completing 53.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 252 yards (63.0 ypg) on 44 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Julius Davis has racked up 280 yards on 40 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions for 177 yards (44.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Treyton Pickering has put together a 129-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in five passes on five targets.

Jacob Trimble has been the target of six passes and racked up six grabs for 104 yards, an average of 26.0 yards per contest.

