Teoscar Hernández vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .316 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (one homer) battle the Texas Rangers Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .259 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 105 of 159 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.
- He has gone deep in 24 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 57 games this year (35.8%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 60 of 159 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|81
|.220
|AVG
|.295
|.266
|OBP
|.344
|.385
|SLG
|.486
|25
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|49
|106/16
|K/BB
|104/22
|2
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
