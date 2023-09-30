Saturday, Ty France (.432 slugging percentage past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 42 walks while batting .251.

France has reached base via a hit in 94 games this season (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.6% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 61 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 76 .261 AVG .242 .346 OBP .329 .417 SLG .322 26 XBH 18 9 HR 3 33 RBI 25 57/20 K/BB 60/22 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings