Ty France vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday, Ty France (.432 slugging percentage past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 42 walks while batting .251.
- France has reached base via a hit in 94 games this season (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 61 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.242
|.346
|OBP
|.329
|.417
|SLG
|.322
|26
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|25
|57/20
|K/BB
|60/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.