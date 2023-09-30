The UCF Knights (3-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Baylor Bears (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

UCF sports the 44th-ranked defense this season (20 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 21st-best with 38.3 points per game. Baylor has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 20 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 26.8 points per contest (84th-ranked).

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article

UCF vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Baylor Key Statistics

UCF Baylor 565 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.8 (72nd) 347 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376 (76th) 260.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.8 (85th) 304.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (45th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has 638 passing yards for UCF, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 80 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 23 carries.

Johnny Richardson has 289 rushing yards on 39 carries.

RJ Harvey has rushed for 283 yards (70.8 per game) on 52 carries with five touchdowns, while also checking in with 156 yards in the passing game (on seven catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Kobe Hudson's leads his squad with 463 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has put together a 219-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes on 24 targets.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson leads Baylor with 647 yards on 48-of-97 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has carried the ball 36 times for 160 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has been given 28 carries and totaled 134 yards with one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 223 (55.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times.

Hal Presley has put up a 172-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 20 targets.

Drake Dabney has racked up 147 reciving yards (36.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

