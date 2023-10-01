The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .267 with 94 walks and 94 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Crawford is batting .353 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 66.0% of his games this season (95 of 144), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 43 games this season (29.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 66 of 144 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 69 .284 AVG .251 .395 OBP .367 .451 SLG .426 27 XBH 26 9 HR 10 35 RBI 30 63/50 K/BB 62/44 1 SB 1

