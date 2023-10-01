J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 11th in baseball with 210 total home runs.

Seattle's .414 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Mariners' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (757 total runs).

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.193).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Kirby is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Kirby is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Dane Dunning

