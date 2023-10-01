How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Sunday.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 11th in baseball with 210 total home runs.
- Seattle's .414 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Mariners' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- Seattle has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (757 total runs).
- The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.193).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Kirby is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Kirby is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cristian Javier
|9/27/2023
|Astros
|L 8-3
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Framber Valdez
|9/28/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Andrew Heaney
|10/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Dane Dunning
