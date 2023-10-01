The Seattle Mariners (87-74) and the Texas Rangers (90-71) will clash on Sunday, October 1 at T-Mobile Park, with George Kirby getting the ball for the Mariners and Dane Dunning taking the hill for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (12-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (12-6, 3.77 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 62, or 57.9%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a 55-39 record (winning 58.5% of their games).

Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (47.8%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won 15 of 32 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Josh Rojas 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+340) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

