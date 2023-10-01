Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford is hitting .226 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 41.0% of his 83 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 83), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (27.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (30.1%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 45
.253 AVG .208
.343 OBP .302
.471 SLG .477
7 XBH 15
6 HR 10
16 RBI 18
33/10 K/BB 47/14
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 24th, 1.258 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
