Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .226 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

In 41.0% of his 83 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 83), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (27.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (30.1%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .253 AVG .208 .343 OBP .302 .471 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 6 HR 10 16 RBI 18 33/10 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings