Teoscar Hernández vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .258 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 65.6% of his 160 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 60 of 160 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|81
|.217
|AVG
|.295
|.263
|OBP
|.344
|.380
|SLG
|.486
|25
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|49
|107/16
|K/BB
|104/22
|2
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2).
