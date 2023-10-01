Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .258 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.
  • In 65.6% of his 160 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.
  • In 15.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 60 of 160 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
79 GP 81
.217 AVG .295
.263 OBP .344
.380 SLG .486
25 XBH 32
12 HR 14
44 RBI 49
107/16 K/BB 104/22
2 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
  • The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2).
