D.K. Metcalf has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the New York Giants in Week 4 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Giants have given up 223.7 passing yards per game, 18th in the league.

So far this campaign, Metcalf has reeled in 15 passes on 19 targets for a team-leading 234 yards and one TD, averaging 78.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Metcalf and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Metcalf vs. the Giants

Metcalf vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Giants have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is giving up 223.7 yards per contest this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Giants have surrendered three passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in the NFL.

Watch Seahawks vs Giants on Fubo!

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Metcalf with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in three games this season.

Metcalf has received 18.4% of his team's 103 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He is averaging 12.3 yards per target (eighth in NFL play), picking up 234 yards on 19 passes thrown his way.

In one of three games this year, Metcalf has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Metcalf (three red zone targets) has been targeted 16.7% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 6 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.