Will D.K. Metcalf get into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants meet in Week 4 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Metcalf has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a team-high 234 yards (78 per game) and one TD.

Metcalf has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0

