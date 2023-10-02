D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 game against the New York Giants starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're trying to find Metcalf's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Metcalf has been targeted 19 times and has 15 catches for 234 yards (15.6 per reception) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Metcalf's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Seahawks have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Will Dissly (LP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 15 234 45 1 15.6

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0

Rep D.K. Metcalf and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.