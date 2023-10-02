Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown when the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants play in Week 4 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Walker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker has churned out a team-high 204 rushing yards (68 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Walker has added eight receptions for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

Walker has had a rushing TD in two games, and scored multiple times in each of those games.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0

Rep Kenneth Walker III with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.