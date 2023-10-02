As of October 2 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Seahawks are 13th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), much higher than their computer rankings (21st).

The Seahawks' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +3500 at the start of the season to +5000, the 16th-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +5000, the Seahawks have been given a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle has won twice against the spread this year.

Seattle has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Seahawks have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Seahawks have the 15th-ranked offense this year (332.7 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 407.3 yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks are compiling 29 points per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 27th, allowing 29.3 points per game.

Seahawks Impact Players

In three games, Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game, Walker has zero touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards.

In three games, Geno Smith has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.9%.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf has scored one time, hauling in 15 balls for 234 yards (78.0 per game).

In the passing game, Tyler Lockett has scored two times, catching 13 balls for 103 yards (34.3 per game).

In three games for the Seahawks, Julian Love has totaled 27 tackles.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1800 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +50000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +3500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +75000 8 October 29 Browns - +3000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +500 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +900 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +500 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +75000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.