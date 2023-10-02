The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) visit the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks rack up 29 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Giants surrender per contest (32.7).

The Seahawks average 29 fewer yards per game (332.7), than the Giants allow per outing (361.7).

This season, Seattle runs for 33.7 fewer yards per game (104.3) than New York allows per contest (138).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Seahawks Away Performance

Seattle accumulated more passing yards away from home last season (248.9 per game) than it did overall (231.4), but it also allowed more (225.5 per game) than overall (211.5).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles L 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit W 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina W 37-27 CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland - FOX

