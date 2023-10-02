Tyler Lockett has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the New York Giants in Week 4 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Giants have given up 223.7 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Lockett's 13 grabs (on 21 total targets) have led to 103 yards receiving (and an average of 34.3 per game) and two scores.

Lockett vs. the Giants

Lockett vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 223.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding three this season (one per game).

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Lockett Receiving Insights

Lockett has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Lockett has 20.4% of his team's target share (21 targets on 103 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 4.9 yards per target (117th in NFL).

In one of three games this year, Lockett has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has two total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Lockett has been targeted six times in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 8 REC / 59 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

