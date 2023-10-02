In the Week 4 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Will Dissly score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Dissly's five receptions (on five targets) have netted him 52 yards (26 per game).

Dissly does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0

