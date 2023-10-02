Will Will Dissly Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Will Dissly was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up against the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 4. Seeking Dissly's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 4, Dissly has five receptions for 52 yards -- 10.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on five occasions.
Will Dissly Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Seahawks have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- D.K. Metcalf (DNP/ribs): 15 Rec; 234 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Seahawks vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Dissly 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|5
|52
|40
|0
|10.4
Dissly Game-by-Game
|Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|3
|35
|0
