The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 3.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Seahawks are only 13th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), but 12th-best according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Seahawks' Super Bowl odds down from +3500 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 12th-smallest change.

The Seahawks' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two Seahawks games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Seahawks have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Seahawks are totaling 319.8 yards per game offensively this season (18th in NFL), and they are allowing 367.5 yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks rank sixth in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.8 points allowed per game) this season.

Seahawks Impact Players

In four games, Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 283 yards (70.8 per game) and five TDs.

Walker also has eight catches for 73 yards and zero scores.

Geno Smith has thrown for 846 yards (211.5 per game), completing 68.3%, with five touchdowns and one interception in four games.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf has scored two times, hauling in 18 balls for 268 yards (67.0 per game).

In the passing game, Tyler Lockett has scored two times, catching 17 balls for 157 yards (39.3 per game).

On defense, Bobby Wagner has helped lead the way with 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks in four games.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1800 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +50000 4 October 2 @ Giants W 24-3 +20000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +3500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +75000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +500 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +900 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +500 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +75000

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:20 AM ET.