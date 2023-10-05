If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Benton County, Oregon this week, we've got the information below.

Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Corvallis High School at Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Dallas, OR

Dallas, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lowell High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

Santiam Christian High School at Newport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Newport, OR

Newport, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at Crescent Valley High School