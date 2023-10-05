Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Benton County, Oregon this week, we've got the information below.
Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Corvallis High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Dallas, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lowell High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Monroe, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Senior High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Philomath, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santiam Christian High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Newport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
