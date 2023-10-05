Discover the Best Week 5 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Week 5 NFL lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Dallas Cowboys playing the San Francisco 49ers.
Below you'll find NFL player prop bets for each and every game on this week's slate -- NFL prop bets are one of the best ways to get in on the action.
Bears at Commanders
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Brian Robinson Jr. Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 7.5 REC YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
- Justin Fields Props: 193.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 46.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Jaguars at Bills
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on October 8
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Josh Allen Props: 260.5 PASS YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 32.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)
- Trevor Lawrence Props: 246.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Giants at Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Saints at Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Panthers at Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 238.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Titans at Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Anthony Richardson Props: 203.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Derrick Henry Props: 75.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Ravens at Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Texans at Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Bijan Robinson Props: 84.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- C.J. Stroud Props: 248.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bengals at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Eagles at Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Chiefs at Vikings
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Jets at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Cowboys at 49ers
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 8
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Packers at Raiders
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 9
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
