Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Clackamas County, Oregon this week? We have the information here.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tigard High School at Lakeridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
  • Location: Lake Oswego, OR
  • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacada High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
  • Location: Milwaukie, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Centennial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
  • Location: Gresham, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hood River Valley High School at Putnam High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
  • Location: Milwaukie, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Oswego High School at Oregon City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
  • Location: Oregon City, OR
  • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tualatin High School at West Linn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
  • Location: West Linn, OR
  • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wilsonville High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
  • Location: Hillsboro, OR
  • Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colton High School at Blanchet Catholic School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
  • Location: Salem, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Molalla High School at The Dalles High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
  • Location: The Dalles, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Adrienne Nelson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
  • Location: Happy Valley, OR
  • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

