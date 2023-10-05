Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Clackamas County, Oregon this week? We have the information here.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tigard High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacada High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hood River Valley High School at Putnam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Oswego High School at Oregon City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Oregon City, OR

Oregon City, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Tualatin High School at West Linn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: West Linn, OR

West Linn, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wilsonville High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Colton High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Molalla High School at The Dalles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: The Dalles, OR

The Dalles, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Adrienne Nelson High School