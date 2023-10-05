Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Clackamas County, Oregon this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tigard High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacada High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hood River Valley High School at Putnam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Oswego High School at Oregon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tualatin High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wilsonville High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colton High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molalla High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barlow High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.