Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Marion County, Oregon this week? We have what you need here.
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McKay High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Independence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Stayton High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colton High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodburn High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Senior High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Philomath, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft 7-12 School at Salem Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Salem High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Keizer, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sprague High School at West Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Salem, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
