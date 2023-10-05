Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Marion County, Oregon this week? We have what you need here.

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

McKay High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Independence, OR

Independence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Stayton High School at North Bend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: North Bend, OR

North Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Colton High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Marion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Aurora, OR

Aurora, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at Crescent Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft 7-12 School at Salem Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Salem High School at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 6

7:15 PM PT on October 6 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR Conference: 6A Mountain Valley

6A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Sprague High School at West Salem High School