Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Multnomah County, Oregon this week, we've got the information here.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Canby High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Jefferson High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Gresham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barlow High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernonia High School at Corbett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Corbett, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
