If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Multnomah County, Oregon this week, we've got the information here.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Canby High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Jefferson High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Gresham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Adrienne Nelson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Happy Valley, OR

Happy Valley, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernonia High School at Corbett High School