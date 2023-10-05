Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Union County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Cove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Union High School at Powder Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: North Powder, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
