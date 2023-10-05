Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Washington County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tigard High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Newberg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Newberg, OR

Newberg, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Tualatin High School at West Linn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: West Linn, OR

West Linn, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Glencoe High School at Century High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 6

5:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilsonville High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Valley Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Kennedy High School