Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Washington County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tigard High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tualatin High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Glencoe High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilsonville High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks High School at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
