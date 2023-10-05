Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Yamhill County, Oregon this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Liberty High School at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chiloquin High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santiam Junior Senior High School at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Willamina, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Dayton, OR
- Conference: 3A PacWest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
