Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Yamhill County, Oregon this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Liberty High School at Newberg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5

7:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Newberg, OR

Newberg, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chiloquin High School at Perrydale High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 6

5:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Santiam Junior Senior High School at Willamina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Willamina, OR

Willamina, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Valley Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR Conference: 3A PacWest

3A PacWest How to Stream: Watch Here

Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Sheridan High School